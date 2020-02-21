Concacaf Champions League Round-Up 2/18-2/20

Portmore United vs Cruz Azul

Champions League debutants Portmore United took on six-time champions Cruz Azul at home in the first game of the competition. The sole Caribbean side went ahead in the 74th minute and looked to seal a surprise upset before the Mexican side scored two goals deep into added time. Portmore doesn’t play again until the second leg while Cruz Azul hosts Tigres in the Liga MX Clausura on Saturday.

Motagua vs Atlanta United

The Honduran giants and 2019 Concacaf League finalists hosted Atlanta at the San Pedro Sula in what was a tight and heated fixture. Motagua took the lead through Roberto Moreira in the 34th minute before Josef Martinez equalized less then sixty seconds later in what turned out to be the only scoring of the game. The Five Stripes take a crucial away goal back home and can rest before playing again next Wednesday, unlike Motagua who will play away to Real de Minas on Saturday for a domestic fixture before making the trip to Atlanta.

León vs LAFC

This Liga MX vs MLS matchup was easily one of the most anticipated fixtures in the Round of 16. Carlos Vela led the defending Supporters Shield champions against León who are currently third in the Liga MX Clausura. LAFC’s Champions League debut was quite underwhelming as they lost 2-0 to the Mexican side and was the only team to be shutout. León will host Necaxa on Saturday before traveling to the Banc of California Stadium next Thursday.

Deportivo Saprissa vs Montreal Impact

2019 Concacaf League champions Saprissa played host to the 2019 Canadian Championship winners Montreal. Under the new management of former Arsenal and Red Bulls forward Thierry Henry, Montreal went into halftime with a 2-0 lead over their hosts. Saprissa’s Ariel Rodriguez was subbed on in the second half and went on to provide an assist and then scored the 90th minute equalizer to see the match end level. Despite the draw, Montreal takes two away goals into the second leg and time to rest before their Wednesday night game. Before traveling to Canada, Saprissa will play Saturday in a fixture that could see them go first in the Costa Rican Primera Division Clausura.

Alianza vs Tigres UANL

Salvadoran giants Alianza hosted a struggling Tigres side in the nation’s capital. The 2019 Apertura champions of El Salvador’s Primera Division came back from a goal down to upset the Liga MX side 2-1. This was the first time Alianza has defeated a Mexican side in an official match. So far both sides have struggled domestically this season as Alianza sit fifth while Tigres are tenth in Liga MX. Both clubs have league fixtures this Saturday before the second leg match in the Estadio Universitario where Tigres have yet to lose this season.

Comunicaniones vs Club América

Club América, the tournament’s most successful side with seven titles, traveled to the capital of Guatemala to face Comunicaciones. The hosts opened the scoring late in the match, taking the lead in the 81st minute before yet another late goal in the tournament saw América equalize in the 90th. Domestically, América are currently second in the Liga MX Clausura while Comunicaniones are first in the Liga Nacional de Guatemala. Both sides have a league fixture before the second leg with América traveling to last place side Monterrey, the reigning Champions League winners.

San Carlos vs NYC FC

Struggling A.D. San Carlos played hosts to NYCFC, the 2019 Eastern Conference regular season champions. This fixture did not disappoint with eight goals scored and a hattrick from Héber to lead New York to the 5-3 victory. San Carlos did not give up and managed to stay in the game after being down 4-1 in the second half. The struggling Costa Rican side is sixth in the domestic league and went into this match winless in six. San Carlos did have another match scheduled for the weekend but with the fixture being postponed the side will take full advantage of the break before traveling to New York for the Wednesday match.

Olimpia vs Seattle Sounders

Reigning MLS Champions Seattle traveled to Honduras to face Olimpia. The last fixture of the week saw the Sounders draw 2-2 with the hosts. In similar fashion to Montreal, the MLS side let a two goal lead slip away with Justin Arboleda scoring both for the Honduran side. The Sounders will take with them crucial away goals as they look to secure their spot in the quarterfinals. Before the second leg next Thursday, Olimpia will face league rivals Marathón in the El Clásico Nacional.

The second leg fixtures start next Tuesday with Atlanta United hosting Motagua and will last through Thursday with LAFC and Leon deciding the last quarterfinal side.

