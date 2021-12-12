Rumor: Atlanta United aiming to loan out Erik Lopez

The offseason is officially underway and the roster turnover looks to be kicking into overdrive. On the same day the club traded Franco Escobar away, a very credible rumor emerged that they are hoping to send Erik Lopez out on loan for the 2022 season.

Everyone’s favorite superstar South American rumor overlord Cesar Luis Merlo reports that the young Paraguayan will leave Atlanta United this winter with loan options in Mexico and Argentina looking the most likely outcomes.

El delantero Erik López se va del Atlanta United.

*️⃣El futbolista, de 20 años, tiene chance de salir a préstamo a México o Argentina. pic.twitter.com/WZb32CUGN1 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) December 12, 2021

This potential move makes complete logical sense as Lopez occupies one of the newly-founded Young Money slots and obviously hasn’t adjusted to the club enough to make the impact they had hoped he would.

Offloading Lopez would give Atlanta United the chance to fill his spot with another young player from abroad that would cost a transfer fee.

Unfortunately for the 20-year-old, things haven’t worked out since signing in MLS. Hopefully a spell of playing time at another club is what he needs to get back on track to realizing his potential.