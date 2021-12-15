Atlanta United, Major League Soccer announce 2022 schedule

Atlanta United and the rest of Major League Soccer confirmed their schedules for the 2022 season on Wednesday. The 2022 season will begin earlier than any previous MLS season has before on February 27, with Decision Day scheduled Oct. 9. Atlanta will host Western Conference opponent Sporting Kansas City at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 27. The Five Stripes will play MLS Cup Champions NYCFC on Decision Day on Oct. 9.

Atlanta United will play eight Western Conference opponents this year, a sharp increase after the last two seasons due to Covid-19 travel protocols. Atlanta’s first road match of the season will be at Dick’s Sporting Good Park against the Colorado Rapids on March 5th. Atlanta will also play Nashville SC, which made the switch to the Western Conference, in Nashville on May 21.

Atlanta’s Western Conference opponents in 2022 will be Sporting Kansas City, Colorado Rapids, Nashville SC, Austin FC, Real Salt Lake, LA Galaxy, Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers.

15 of Atlanta United’s matches will be broadcast on national television, and the remaining 19 will be broadcast locally by Bally Sports. All three levels of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be utilized for three home matches this season, including the home opener against SKC.

The Atlanta United-Charlotte FC matchup takes place early in 2022 on two separate occasions. Charlotte will travel to Atlanta on March 13 (the Anton Walkes Derby), only the third match of Atlanta’s season. Atlanta United will then make the trip to Charlotte on April 9, just under a month later, to take on MLS’ newest expansion team at their place.

Atlanta’s longest streak of consecutive away games includes matches against Toronto FC, Red Bulls, and NYCFC between June 25 and July 3.

You can check out the entire schedule here.

