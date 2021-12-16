Alec Kann signs with FC Cincinnati

Long-time back up Atlanta United goalkeeper Alec Kann has signed with FC Cincinnati as a free agent, according to a Cincinnati press release.

#FCCincy have signed GK Alec Kann. Welcome to the & , Alec! — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) December 16, 2021

Atlanta United announced on Dec. 1 that the club wasn’t exercising a number of player’s options, including Alec Kann. However, his name wasn’t in the “Thank You” graphic, though his name was listed as one of the decline options.

ℹ️ #ATLUTD announces year-end roster moves. — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) December 1, 2021

Carlos Bocanegra later confirmed that the front office and Kann were in talks to sign a new deal, but Doug Roberson of the AJC reported on Twitter that Cincinnati offered him the chance to be their starting goalkeeper.

It seems that Atlanta United had an agreement with Alec to resign but Cincinnati has offered him the chance to be at starting goalkeeper, and that’s tough to pass up, especially for a guy who has performed as well as he has — Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) December 16, 2021

Atlanta United selected Kann as the 9th pick from Sporting Kansas City in the 2016 MLS Expansion Draft. He served as the team’s first choice goalkeeper before Brad Guzan left Middlesborough in England to join the Five Stripes halfway through the inaugural 2017 season.

When Brad Guzan was with the USMNT earlier this season, Alec Kann filled in exceptionally well. He finished 2021 with 23 saves and a 74.2 save percentage in five appearances.

Kann is the first free agent signing under Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati’s new General Manager.