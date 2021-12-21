Rumor: Chivas among several Liga MX teams interested in Jurgen Damm

There are as many as three Liga MX clubs interested in the services of Jurgen Damm, according to a report from ESPN Mexico. The most notable club linked with the former Mexico international is Chivas de Guadalajara, one of the most prestigious clubs in the Western hemisphere.

Other clubs mentioned with potential interest in the speedy winger are Santos Laguna and Toluca.

Damm’s time with Atlanta United has been nothing short of a disappointment with a mixture of injuries and on-field ineffectiveness leaving the door wide open for the attacker’s departure.

Despite his struggles stateside, Damm is still a household name in Mexico and would be a big-named signing for any club who attempts to acquire him. At this point it remains to be seen what type of move these clubs are looking for, whether it be a safe loan move or an outright transfer. But there seems to be some smoke emanating from this. It’s just a matter of if anything actually materializes.

You have to imagine the club would welcome a move that allows them to shed Damm’s salary from their payroll and opens up a slot for a potential reinforcement to come in ahead of next season.

Let’s see what happens.