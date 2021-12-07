Rumor: Miles Robinson drawing interest from Bundesliga, Premier League teams

Last week’s transfer update from Carlos Bocanegra left many scratching their heads when Miles Robinson was said to have had not much activity surrounding him. That has quickly changed, it seems. CBS Sports’ Roger Gonzalez reports that the Atlanta United and USMNT stalwart has strong interest from Bundesliga and Premier League teams.

Hearing that Atlanta United CB Miles Robinson is getting serious interest from Bundesliga teams high up in the table, as well as some Premier League teams. Stock has gone up big time with fantastic USMNT performances.



Curious if they entertain any offers or aim to keep him. — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) December 7, 2021

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson has corroborated these claims as well.

Echoing the great @RGonzalezCBS, there is interest from clubs all over Europe in #ATLUTD's Robinson. No, I can't explain why or if things changed in past the week. — Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) December 7, 2021

It makes complete sense that Robinson would be a hot commodity on the transfer market. For a player just entering the prime of his career, he’s been a consistent and excellent defensive performer for both club and country.

The few questions now that arise regarding Miles’ possible departure are if clubs around Europe will pony up a transfer fee that satisfies Atlanta and MLS and if the the Five Stripes are willing to let him leave.

There’s also the massive cloud of the 2022 FIFA World Cup hanging over any potential international player as they ponder their immediate club futures. Would a risky move to Europe hinder Robinson’s standing with the USMNT as a sure-fire starter as it stands now? This is just another variable to consider for all involved.

The rumor mill is heating up and will likely only get hotter as we make our way towards the transfer window opening around the world in January.