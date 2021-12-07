 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rumor: Miles Robinson drawing interest from Bundesliga, Premier League teams

Well, well, well.

By Rob Usry
SOCCER: SEP 29 MLS - Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United FC Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last week’s transfer update from Carlos Bocanegra left many scratching their heads when Miles Robinson was said to have had not much activity surrounding him. That has quickly changed, it seems. CBS Sports’ Roger Gonzalez reports that the Atlanta United and USMNT stalwart has strong interest from Bundesliga and Premier League teams.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson has corroborated these claims as well.

It makes complete sense that Robinson would be a hot commodity on the transfer market. For a player just entering the prime of his career, he’s been a consistent and excellent defensive performer for both club and country.

The few questions now that arise regarding Miles’ possible departure are if clubs around Europe will pony up a transfer fee that satisfies Atlanta and MLS and if the the Five Stripes are willing to let him leave.

There’s also the massive cloud of the 2022 FIFA World Cup hanging over any potential international player as they ponder their immediate club futures. Would a risky move to Europe hinder Robinson’s standing with the USMNT as a sure-fire starter as it stands now? This is just another variable to consider for all involved.

The rumor mill is heating up and will likely only get hotter as we make our way towards the transfer window opening around the world in January.

