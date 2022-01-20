Atlanta United to play friendly in Athens, Georgia

Atlanta United President Darren Eales announced in a (Zoom) press conference Wednesday morning that Atlanta United will make the drive east to Athens, Georgia to play in a preseason friendly at the Georgia’s Turner Soccer Complex ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. The entirety of Atlanta United’s preseason schedule, including ticket information for the friendly in Athens, will be finalized “by the end of the week,” according to Eales.

“This year, we want to continue our tradition of going out into the state of Georgia, and so we’re going to play a game at the University of Georgia at their Turner Soccer Complex,” Eales said. “We’re excited about playing there and just having a chance to meet our supporters where they are.”

Turner Soccer Complex can seat 1,700 people according to a quick Google search. Eales didn’t announce who the opponent at Turner Soccer Stadium will be. And, of course, Eales showed some love for the Georgia Bulldogs.

“[I] hope some of the success they had last season is going to rub off on us,” Eales said. It was fantastic to see the Bulldogs win the National Football Championship, so it’s good to have another winner in the state over the last five years,