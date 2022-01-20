Atlanta United announces 2022 preseason schedule

Atlanta United announced this afternoon its preseason schedule ahead of it’s 2022 MLS campaign that kicks off on February 27. The dates announced are:

January 25: vs. Georgia Storm at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground

January 30: vs. Georgia Revolution in Athens, Georgia

February 6: vs. Celaya FC in Guadalajara, Mexico

February 13: vs. Chivas in Guadalajara, Mexico

February 20: vs. Birmingham Legion in Birmingham, Alabama

Amazingly, we are just five days away from the team getting things started against the Georgia Storm. It’s not yet known what the broadcast schedule will look like for these games, but we will update this post with more information as we find out.

In terms of the trip south of the border, it’s not the first time the team has opted to travel to the region for preseason. The team made a similar trip in 2019, with one of the primary benefits for the players being altitude training.

The team’s game against the Georgia Revolution in Athens will be played at the Turner Soccer Complex. It will be open to the public, as will be the final preseason tuneup against the Legion in Birmingham. That game will be played at the new Protective Stadium, a large stadium whose capacity is 47,000, but it is downsized to about 20,000 for soccer.

Let the games begin!