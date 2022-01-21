Machop Chol receives second South Sudan National team call-up

Atlanta United Homegrown Player Machop Chol received his second call-up to the South Sudanese National Team. Chol becomes the sixth player on the team to be called up by his national team this window. He will travel with the team to Dubai where he hopes to make his international debut in one of the two upcoming friendlies against Kuwait (Jan 28th) and Uzbekistan (Jan 30th). Both matches in his previous call-up were canceled.

Chol is currently in preseason training with Atlanta United and is expected to return by the time the club travels to Mexico for their preseason fixtures against Celaya FC and Chivas. Though he is not expected to be a starter for Atlanta United, he is currently looking to compete for precious minutes off of the bench, so a strong performance with his national team could set him up to do just that for Gonzalo Pineda.

Congratulations Machop, and best of luck in Dubai.