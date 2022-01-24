Caleb Wiley receives second USYNT U-20 call-up

The list of Atlanta United players currently representing their national teams continues to grow with newly-signed Homegrown Player Caleb Wiley joining the United States U-20 January Camp in Bradenton, Florida this week.
Head coach Mikey Varas’s squad will have a lot to play for in 2022 as it prepares for this summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship. This competition serves as a qualification for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
This is Wiley’s second call-up to the U.S. U-20s, joining the team in December for the Revelations Cup in Celaya, Mexico Nov. 7-17, 2021. He made three appearances with two starts against Brazil’s U-18s, Colombia’s U-19s, and Mexico’s U-20s. Wiley has previously competed for the United States at the U-17 level, earning his debut in a friendly against Spain’s U-16s on Feb. 19, 2020.
Wiley joins a team made up mostly of players born on or after Jan. 1, 2003, with 13 players born in 2003, 10 born in 2004 including Wiley, and three born in 2005. A remarkable note is that the 2005 players will also be eligible to compete at the 2025 U-20 World Cup cycle.
Wiley’s primary competition will be fellow 17-year-old left-back Noah Allen of Inter Miami CF. Allen, like Wiley, has been a standout player for his club’s USL affiliate, earning USL League One Young Player of the Year honors after starting 27 of Ft. Lauderdale CF’s games in 2021. This should be a fantastic battle between two ascendant young players who will likely be on opposite sides of the field in an MLS match in the next few years.
