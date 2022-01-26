Atlanta United add preseason friendly; all remaining games to be live streamed

Atlanta United announced on Wednesday that it has added an extra preseason friendly to its slate of warmup matches for the 2022 season. In addition to their friendly against Chivas de Guadalajara in Mexico on February 13, the team will also play Tepatitlán FC on the same day following that match. Presumably, manager Gonzalo Pineda will use this as a chance to get an extensive look at his whole roster and even some players on the fringe.

In even better news for fans at home, the club also announced that all five remaining preseason friendlies will be live streamed on their official website ATLUTD.com — Unfortunately, because of MLS rules, the streams will be geoblocked for those outside of the local viewing area.

While it may seem like a minor thing, for fans who have been waiting all offseason for their team to return to action, it’s pretty fun news. The first chance to see the Five Stripes will be on Sunday when the team travels to Athens to take on the Georgia Revolution. That match is scheduled to kickoff at Noon ET.

Here’s the remaining preseason schedule for Atlanta United: