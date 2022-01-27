Rumor: Jurgen Damm close to leaving Atlanta United

News has emerged from training on Thursday that Jurgen Damm is close to a move that would see him leave Atlanta United. While the exact details aren’t known, The Athletic’s Felipe Cardenas tweeted out that the Mexican international’s departure from the club is “imminent” but it’s still unclear if the move would be on a permanent or temporary basis.

Potential move for Jurgen Damm is imminent per Atlanta United. Mexico the most likely destination. — Felipe Cárdenas (@FelipeCar) January 27, 2022

The move comes as little surprise given Damm’s significant salary eating up the team’s cap number. Unfortunately the speedy winger has offered very little production since arriving in Atlanta. Couple these two facts together and common sense says his departure was mere common sense.

We’ll have to wait and see the exact details of where Damm ends up and the type of transaction that gets him to his destination. But it seems like we’ve seen the last of Jurgen Damm in an Atlanta United kit, at least for the 2022 season.