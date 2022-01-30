Open Thread: Atlanta United vs. Georgia Revolution, 2022 Preseason Friendly

Atlanta United hit the field today for the second time in preseason as they take on the Georgia Revolution at the Turner Soccer Complex on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens. This will be the first chance for fans at home to see their team in action as the club will live stream the match on ATLUTD.com/live. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET.

The international window will deny us the chance to see several Atlanta stars in this one as Josef Martinez, Ronald Hernandez, Miles Robinson and Machop Chol will all be absent while away with their national teams. In addition, Brooks Lennon will also likely miss out after returning early from USMNT duty with an ankle injury. Emerson Hyndman and Santiago Sosa are both still yet to be declared match fit and will likely not take part either.

Despite the absences there’s still plenty of reason for excitement. This will be fans first chance to see offseason signings like Ozzie Alonso and Bobby Shuttleworth, as well as Andrew Gutman who has returned from loan. There’s also the chance of seeing two new Homegrown Player additions in Justin Garces and Caleb Wiley.

Let’s sit back and enjoy our first taste of this 2022 Atlanta United squad together. As always, head down to the comments and give your thoughts.