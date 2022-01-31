George Bello Sends Heartfelt Goodbye to Atlanta

The news has finally dropped after what seemed like an eternity of hope and speculation; George Bello has become Atlanta United’s first homegrown to be sold internationally. But after all the well-wishes from the Five Stripe faithful, former coaches, family members, and international soccer community (and one tear-jerker montage), George Bello took a moment to give a heartfelt thanks to his hometown.

Atlanta was lucky enough to have a great player, and even better person, in the likes of Bello over the past few years. His statement regarding the club and his home town speaks volumes to his humility and graciousness.

“Thank you Atlanta and the best fans in MLS for your support, your love, and for cheering me on every step of this journey,” he said. “This city will always be home to me.” Though bittersweet it is, the growth of young Bello is an accomplishment everyone should be proud of, from the front office to the supporters and everyone in between. He’s sure to shine a positive light on every facet of Atlanta for years to come. What an amazing adventure in which he’s embarking.