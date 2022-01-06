 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rumor: Atlanta United interested in signing Will Bruin

New, 32 comments

The Five Stripes are said to be one of several clubs after the former Sounders attacker.

By Rob Usry
MLS: Seattle Sounders FC at Columbus Crew SC Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that Atlanta United are in the market for an insurance policy for their star striker Josef Martinez due to the Venezuelan’s hellacious recovery from knee surgery. It appears the Five Stripes could be using manager Gonzalo Pineda’s ties to the Seattle Sounders in an attempt to fill that need.

According to Sounder at Heart and Futbol MLS’ Niko Moreno, Atlanta United are one of several team interested in signing veteran forward Will Bruin as a free agent.

The 32-year-old is coming off a modest 3 goal, 4 assist season with Seattle and obviously knows Pineda very well from their time together in the Pacific Northwest. With Atlanta needing a reliable striker to play sporadic minutes at best, he could be a very good fit.

Pineda’s ties to Seattle have already bore fruit this offseason with the signing of Ozzie Alonso before the new year, perhaps they’ll go down that route again to shore up the team’s depth. Let’s see.

What do you think of this link? Does it make sense? Let us know below.

More From Dirty South Soccer

Loading comments...