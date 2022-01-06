Rumor: Atlanta United interested in signing Will Bruin

It’s no secret that Atlanta United are in the market for an insurance policy for their star striker Josef Martinez due to the Venezuelan’s hellacious recovery from knee surgery. It appears the Five Stripes could be using manager Gonzalo Pineda’s ties to the Seattle Sounders in an attempt to fill that need.

According to Sounder at Heart and Futbol MLS’ Niko Moreno, Atlanta United are one of several team interested in signing veteran forward Will Bruin as a free agent.

Shared some news with my guys from @SoccerDownHere; Was able to confirm that Atlanta United is one of them teams actively looking to sign #Sounders forward Will Bruin.



Seattle is still an option of course but this veteran, proven attacker would be a good addition to any squad. https://t.co/gzt1taTCjZ pic.twitter.com/u91XmUZFzG — Niko Moreno (@ELROLONW) January 6, 2022

The 32-year-old is coming off a modest 3 goal, 4 assist season with Seattle and obviously knows Pineda very well from their time together in the Pacific Northwest. With Atlanta needing a reliable striker to play sporadic minutes at best, he could be a very good fit.

Pineda’s ties to Seattle have already bore fruit this offseason with the signing of Ozzie Alonso before the new year, perhaps they’ll go down that route again to shore up the team’s depth. Let’s see.

