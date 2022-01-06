Atlanta United 2 announces season opener

The USL Championship today announced its home openers for the 2022 season, including three Atlanta United 2 matches.

ATL UTD 2 will play its home opener on Wednesday, March 16 against New York Red Bulls II at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Atlanta’s season opener will be on the opening day of the 2022 USL Championship season on Saturday, March 12 against Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium. It marks the second consecutive season ATL UTD 2 travels to Louisville to open the season. The third match announced comes on April 2 when Hartford Athletic hosts Atlanta in its home opener at Dillon Stadium.

The USL Championship announced its league structure last month, returning to a two-conference setup with Atlanta United 2 playing in the 14-team Eastern Conference. All teams will play a 34-game regular season, with the top seven teams in each conference qualifying for the playoffs. The full 2022 USL Championship schedule will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12, with the regular season set to conclude on the weekend of October 14-16 ahead of the 2022 USL Championship Playoffs.

ATL UTD 2 matches announced:

March 12 – at Louisville City FC (Lynn Family Stadium)

March 16 – vs. New York Red Bulls II (Fifth Third Bank Stadium)

April 2 – at Hartford Athletic (Dillon Stadium)