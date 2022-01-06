George Bello, Brooks Lennon, Miles Robinson called up for USMNT January camp

George Bello, Brooks Lennon and Miles Robinson have earned call ups the United States Men’s National Team January camp in Phoenix, Arizona, which runs from January 7 through Jan 21. The entirety of the camp is comprised of domestic-based players.

“Our focus for the next two weeks is to prepare the domestic-based players to be included in the World Cup qualifying training camp,” Berhalter said via U.S. Soccer. “This upcoming window presents an opportunity to move closer to our ultimate goal of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.”

With World Cup Qualifiers against El Salvador (Jan. 27), Canada (Jan. 30), and (Feb. 2), these players will hope to impress Berhalter and force their way into his thinking for those qualifying matches (though it probably goes without saying that Miles Robinson is more than likely already penciled in at center back for the qualifiers).

The finalized roster for those qualifiers will be announced at the conclusion of the domestic-based camp.

Below is the entire group of players called into the January camp:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire), Matt Turner (New England Revolution).

DEFENDERS (6): George Bello (Atlanta United) DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution) Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montrêal), Sebastian Lletget (New England Revolution), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS (4): Paul Arriola (D.C. United) Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)