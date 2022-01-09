2022 Atlanta United Away Kit Details Leaked

Footy Headlines is reporting that the Five Stripes’ 2022 away kit will consist of Adidas’ “Clear Mint” and “Team Dark Green” colors.

: Atlanta United 2022 Away Kit to Be Mint: https://t.co/nI4LrhX2pk — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) January 10, 2022

This is definitely a hard right turn from the previous Atlanta jerseys, and it’s sure to cause some stiff opinions on either side. It’s worth noting, though, that the actual jersey itself hasn’t been released, so it’ll be interesting to see how this color scheme looks depending on the variety of patterns Adidas could choose from. Mint is definitely a...different color than probably anyone was thinking, but it’s truly about time the away kit had some sort of color, regardless of if it looks like Wrigley’s.

Here’s my opinion: this set of colors could potentially look incredible with the right pattern. Otherwise, it inevitably is going to look like a wad of bubble gum running around the pitch. What’s more interesting is how the Benz is going to look with the variety of reds, blacks, golds, whites, and now mints floating in the sea of supporters. That’s a set of colors and circumstances I can’t wait to see.

Even more curious, though, is what the name could potentially be. If the team sticks to the “King” theme, what are the options here? Monarch Mint, Sovereign Spearmint, Emperor Eucalyptus, Overlord Orbit? The color does look a lot like Boba Fett’s armor, so The Mandalorian theme and Moreno will definitely be continuing into 2022.

What do y’all think of the color scheme? Let us know because we are genuinely curious, as this is likely going to be a set of colors all the supporters need to get comfy with over the next couple of seasons.

Mando Mint it is.