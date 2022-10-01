Atlanta United at New England Revolution: Match Thread and How to Watch

It took longer than it seemed it would, but Atlanta United is finally in actual must-win territory upon their return from the international break. Anything other than three points this afternoon for the Five Stripes officially spells the end for postseason play and sets up a much less dramatic Decision Day next weekend.

The now eliminated New England Revolution have lost their last three matches coming in to this one, and will have nothing to play for but pride (and contract extensions) but will still pose a challenge in their home finale. On the flip side, Atlanta enters on a slight upswing with a three match unbeaten run, which most recently includes holding Philadelphia to a clean sheet in their latest outing.

Brush up on your Spanish, sync up 92.9, or switch to SAP for today’s Unimas/TUDN broadcasted game, which is also being streamed on TUDNUSA’s Twitter. Before then, check out our match preview and predicted lineups, then come join the fun in the match thread below and witness what could be Atlanta United’s last stand for hardware in 2022.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

TBA

New England Revolution’s Lineup:

TBA

How to Watch:

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Kickoff Time: Saturday, October 1st; 1:38 PM ET

Available TV: Unimas, TUDN

Available Streaming: Twitter, TUDN App

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1460 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

