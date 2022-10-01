Let this Josef Martinez worldie help you forget about Atlanta United missing the playoffs

Atlanta United are officially eliminated from MLS Cup playoff contention. But Josef Martinez being Josef Martinez left us all with a little taste of greatness to help console our sorrows.

With his side struggling to score against the New England Revolution, the former MVP pulled off one of the best goals of his illustrious career. Deep into the match he met a Brooks Lennon cross with an inch-perfect bicycle kick that flew into the back of the net with venom.

Despite the horrendous season concluding without a playoff berth, this had to have been an extremely cathartic moment for Josef who has dealt with turmoil and struggles from the outset. With his future with Atlanta United very much in question, there are reports he has requested to meet wit the team’s front office to discuss what’s to come. This moment of magic should make for a very interesting conversation piece if that meeting comes to fruition.