Atlanta United 1-2 New England Revolution: Recap, Rate and React

Final Whistle Recap and Thoughts

That’s a wrap for Atlanta United’s extremely slim playoff hopes. The deck was always stacked against them after the devastating injuries suffered early in the season, but Atlanta United’s 1-2 loss against the New England means the Five Stripes cannot reach seventh place by season’s end.

With that out of the way, our attention now turns to the future of Josef Martinez, who scored an outrageous overhead kick that will stand out as one of the team’s goals of the year.

But as anyone who follows this team right now can attest, things are not well between Josef and the club, and this tweet from The Athletic’s Felipe Cardenas affirms as much.

.@MicheleG3 reports that Josef Martinez has requested to meet with ATLUTD's front office at the end of the season to determine his future in Atlanta.



I can add that the two sides are not aligned at the moment. — Felipe Cárdenas (@FelipeCar) October 1, 2022

There’s a lot to sort out in our heads. Let us know your thoughts.

Instead of giving you our full player ratings now, we’ll get your reactions first. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with how you rate each Atlanta United player’s performance. Feel free to head down to the comments section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings. You can view the results by clicking to see previous responses after voting. Our ratings will be out shortly.

Here’s a mobile-friendly link to the ballot. The in-post ballot only works on desktop due to issues out of my control.