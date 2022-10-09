Atlanta United vs New York City FC: Match Thread and How to Watch

After holding on to playoff hopes probably longer than need be, Atlanta United finally wraps up their 2022 season by hosting NYCFC in a nearly meaningless Decision Day match. The Five Stripes get one final game to show their worth in front of a home crowd, while NYCFC is still to determine whether their playoff seeding is third or fourth in the Eastern Conference.

We’ll also bid farewell to Bally Sports, who will be broadcasting their final match before the switch to Apple TV on Bally Sports Southeast (and NOT a farewell to Josef, which I refuse to speak into existence).

Get ready for the season finale with our match preview and predicted lineups, then jump back over in time for this afternoon’s 2:55 PM kickoff to discuss all the action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

New York City FC’s Lineup:

Your New York City FC Starting XI on #DecisionDay @hays_us pic.twitter.com/BGuut0xEyj — New York City Football Club (@NYCFC) October 9, 2022

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Sunday, October 9th; 2:55 PM ET

Available TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Available Streaming: Bally Sports App, ESPN+ (Out of market)

Available Radio: Star 94.1, La Mejor 1460 AM

