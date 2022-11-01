While MLS Cup may not have been awarded yet, that hasn’t stopped transfer season from kicking off. Atlanta United are in the market for a striker this winter after reports have indicated they are ready to move on from club icon Josef Martinez. The first name to emerge as a possible replacement has matriculated from the rumor mill.

According to TyC Sports in Argentina, both Atlanta United and Charlotte FC have made transfer offers for Racing Club striker Enzo Copetti. The 26-year-old front man was his side’s leading goal-getter in the Primera Division this season with 11 goals in the competition. His 15 total goal contributions in 25 appearances helped Racing to a surprising second-place finish, just two points behind River Plate.

The report states that the forward has a release clause in his contract of $10 million and that Racing would demand about as much for any move to occur.

Obviously, it’s smart to take any rumor this early with a grain of salt. While Copetti has emerged as a prolific threat this season, he doesn’t exactly scream “spend $10 million and give him a DP tag”. However, his profile definitely fits what Atlanta United have looked for in signings since its inception. So, at this point it seems like it’s a name to talk about if nothing more.

What do you think about this link? Hoping for something more appealing or would this be a good addition to the Five Stripes’ attack?