Atlanta United announces 2022 year-end roster moves

Atlanta United announced its annual collection of year-end roster moves that see the somewhat surprising departure of Ronaldo Cisneros, while the club exercised an option to keep Ozzie Alonso who missed almost the entire season after tearing his ACL in the team’s fifth league game of the year.

Here is the club’s press release this morning:

Atlanta United today announced its year-end roster moves ahead of the 2023 MLS season. In addition to the 24 players already under contract for 2023, the club exercised contract options on Ozzie Alonso, George Campbell, Jackson Conway, Aiden McFadden, Miles Robinson, Matheus Rossetto and Juanjo Purata. The club declined contract options on Dylan Castanheira, Raúl Gudiño and Bryce Washington. Mikey Ambrose, Alex De John and Amar Sejdić are out of contract. The club remains in active discussions with Sejdić. The loans for Ronaldo Cisneros and Rocco Ríos Novo expire at the end of the calendar year. Players under contract for 2023 (24): Thiago Almada, Luiz Araújo, Ezequiel Barco, Erik Centeno, Machop Chol, Noah Cobb, Dom Dwyer, Ajani Fortune, Alan Franco, Justin Garces, Andrew Gutman, Brad Guzan, Ronald Hernández, Emerson Hyndman, Franco Ibarra, Brooks Lennon, Erik López, Josef Martínez, Efrain Morales, Marcelino Moreno, Edwin Mosquera, Santiago Sosa, Caleb Wiley, Tyler Wolff Option exercised (7): Ozzie Alonso, George Campbell, Jackson Conway, Aiden McFadden, Miles Robinson, Matheus Rossetto, Juanjo Purata Option declined (3): Dylan Castanheira, Raúl Gudiño, Bryce Washington Players out of contract (3): Mikey Ambrose, Alex De John, Amar Sejdic End of loan (2): Ronaldo Cisneros, Rocco Ríos Novo

We will have more details on this story in the coming days after Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra speaks with media Monday at 1 p.m.

Initial thoughts