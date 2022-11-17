Thiago Almada to represent Argentina at 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Thiago Almada has been added to Argentina’s World Cup squad to replace an injured Joaquin Correa just days before the tournament kicks off in Qatar.

#SelecciónMayor El futbolista Thiago Almada se suma a la convocatoria mundialista de #Qatar2022. pic.twitter.com/HmoNU3KzOz — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) November 17, 2022

Almada, 21, scored 6 goals and 7 assists during the 2022 MLS season and was a key part of Atlanta United’s attack. With his addition to Argentina’s 26-man squad, Almada has become the 36th MLS player to be called up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to a conversation between TyC Sports’ Germán García Grova and Almada’s father, Almada called him in tears following his call-up.

"Me llamó Thiago llorando y a los gritos avisandome de su convocatoria"

"Me agarró viajando a Qatar, Thiago me regaló pasajes x el día del padre"

"No lo podemos creer, es la frutilla del postre. Ahora vamos a tener que viajar todos"

Diego Almada, padre de Thiago, en @radiolared — Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) November 17, 2022

Atlanta United Communications’ Chris Winkler also noted that Pity Martínez has been the only active MLS player to be called into Argentina’s National Team. Almada is now the first active MLS player to represent the Albicelestes at a World Cup.

Prior to his arrival, only one MLS player (Pity) had even been called into Argentina's National Team while playing in the league. Now, Almada is about to represent MLS at the World Cup. Huge. — Chris Winkler (@ChrisWinklerUSC) November 17, 2022

Almada’s current value according to Transfermarkt is $15 million, but it will almost certainly see a significant rise after playing in the most prestigious tournament in international soccer. Unfortunately for Atlanta United fans, this may be a strong indication that he’ll be off to Europe sooner rather than later.