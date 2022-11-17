 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thiago Almada to represent Argentina at 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The Atlanta United midfielder makes club and league history.

By henryhiguita03
Honduras v Argentina - International Friendly Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Thiago Almada has been added to Argentina’s World Cup squad to replace an injured Joaquin Correa just days before the tournament kicks off in Qatar.

Almada, 21, scored 6 goals and 7 assists during the 2022 MLS season and was a key part of Atlanta United’s attack. With his addition to Argentina’s 26-man squad, Almada has become the 36th MLS player to be called up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to a conversation between TyC Sports’ Germán García Grova and Almada’s father, Almada called him in tears following his call-up.

Atlanta United Communications’ Chris Winkler also noted that Pity Martínez has been the only active MLS player to be called into Argentina’s National Team. Almada is now the first active MLS player to represent the Albicelestes at a World Cup.

Almada’s current value according to Transfermarkt is $15 million, but it will almost certainly see a significant rise after playing in the most prestigious tournament in international soccer. Unfortunately for Atlanta United fans, this may be a strong indication that he’ll be off to Europe sooner rather than later.

