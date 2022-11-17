 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rumors: Atlanta United linked to two possible free agent signings

The stove is heating up.

By Rob Usry
SOCCER: OCT 01 MLS - New York Red Bulls at Columbus Crew Photo by Graham Stokes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

MLS Free Agency has opened and Atlanta United may soon be very active if recent rumors are to be believed. On Thursday, the Five Stripes have been linked to two different players as potential reinforcements for the 2023 season.

We begin with the most notable one coming from a report from MLSSoccer.com’s rumor fiend Tommy “Scoops” Bogert. He tweets that Atlanta United are in discussions to sign winger Derrick Etienne Jr. formerly of the Columbus Crew and New York Red Bulls.

At just 26, Etienne Jr. is coming off the best season of his career and would seemingly fit Gonzalo Pineda’s ideal 4-3-3 system very nicely. Where exactly he would fit into the rotation of attackers currently on the roster is up for debate, but it would be a strong acquisition if it comes to fruition.

Soccer Journalist Favian Renkel is reporting that the club are interested in signing veteran center back Tony Alfaro, most recently with D.C. United to help with their defensive depth.

As we found out in the most harshest of ways in 2022, you can never have enough cover for your back line. While Alfaro isn’t the type of signing that would cause mass pandemonium, he’s the type of role player that could help most MLS teams. So, this rumor makes a lot of sense as the club have let go of Alex DeJohn.

What do you make of these rumors? Do you hope the club are able to secure both players or do you have doubts? Sound off below.

