World Cup 2022 Daily Preview: Heavy Hitters Argentina, Poland, and France Enter the Fray

A smorgasbord of talent is set to hit the pitches in Qatar on Tuesday, November 22nd for the first fully packed schedule day of the tournament. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Robert Lewandowski are all expected to make their 2022 World Cup appearances in a day that is ripe with talent.

Tuesday sees Groups C and D square up in a variety of matches that range from perhaps some of the best of the tournament to those that are entirely lopsided. The early match is perhaps the latter; Argentina is set to take on Saudi Arabia, followed by Denmark against Tunisia. By the time most of the continental U.S. is settling in with a drink, Mexico will be set to face off against Poland in the premier match of the day before the day is capped off by France vs Australia.

Here’s a look ahead at Matchday 3 of the 2022 World Cup:

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia — 5 a.m.

How to Watch

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (premium)

The Matchup

Saudi Arabia is in for an uphill battle against one of the teams favored to win the cup. Lionel Messi and Argentina are stepping into Qatar with the entire country at their back in hopes that the GOAT can cap off an illustrious career with the most prestigious award of all. Messi brings an insane amount of talent with him in the likes of Julian Alvarez, Angel di Maria, and a player whom readers of this site will be intimately familiar with: Thiago Almada. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, will be trying to break their previous World Cup stretch from where they reached the round of 16 back in 1994. They’ll be fielding a group consisting of players entirely from Saudi Arabian clubs, much like host-nation Qatar has done with their own country’s national team. It’s hard to point out any one player who stands out, but perhaps the focal point will be Salem Al-Dawsari. He spent some (very minimal) time on loan with Villareal back in 2017-18 but played a large hand in the Kingdom’s last Cup run in Russia. He’ll be a flashy goalscoring threat with the leadership ability the squad will need.

Player to Watch: Lionel Messi

This one speaks for itself. Not only will this likely be Lionel Messi’s final World Cup, but he’ll be entering it playing some of the most mature football of his career. Expect him to put his stamp on the tournament early, and don’t be surprised if he gets subbed out if La Albiceleste churns out a couple of quick goals. If that happens, Atlanta fans could potentially see Thiago Almada get some limited time.

Denmark vs Tunisia — 8 a.m.

Qatar 2022 World Cup rooting guide We know that you have probably already picked a team to root for in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. It’s probably for some silly reason, the nation of your citizenship, your home, or a place you’ve lived and remember fondly. But who does *science say you should root for? SB Nation has formulated an algorithm that will align you with a team competing this year that aligns with your true preferences offered in this brief fun quiz. So who should you root for? *No science was used in the creation of this quiz.

How to Watch

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (premium)

The Matchup

A stout Dane squad will also be looking to capture an early and, on paper, easy three points in their group. The likes of Christian Eriksen and a stubborn defense that dominated their World Cup Qualifiers will likely cause attackers some frustrations throughout Group D, and the Tunisian squad isn’t exactly full of attacking talent that could sneak a goal through. Don’t count them out completely though, as Tunisia’s defense can hold their own. In all reality this one has the potential to be a tight-spaced kick about, but Denmark’s talent should be enough to comfortably take a W back to the hotel.

Player to Watch: Christian Eriksen

It’s wonderful that Eriksen is even able to play in this World Cup after suffering a heart issue and collapsing on the pitch a year ago. He’s since recovered well and is now providing one one of the few bright spots in a struggling Manchester United squad. He’ll be a vital focal point in the midfield to pivot from the Dane’s stout defense into their exploitive offense.

Mexico vs Poland — 11 a.m.

How to Watch

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock (premium)

The Matchup

This one is pegged as probably the most enticing match of the day. Tata Martino’s Mexico side will be facing a tough Polish squad headlined by Robert Lewandowski. Mexico has struggled through recent matches, most notably in their losses against their USMNT rivals and their inability to find a consistent goal scorer, but as Atlanta United fans know all too well, Tata Martino has the ability to pull a rabbit out of the hat. Any team playing against Poland, though, is going to have a sturdy challenge, especially with Lewandowski able to score goals with an inch of space. This one has the potential to be a very enjoyable, “primetime” game as a neutral viewer.

Player to Watch: Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski is one of those players who can turn the worst match Poland could imagine into a win simply due to his sheer talent and willpower to score goals. Any defender is going to have their hands full dealing with his movement, and he’s the guy who can genuinely make something out of nothing. Expect him to get on the board as quickly as possible, but El Tri will be sure to mark him heavily.

France vs Australia — 2 p.m.

How to Watch

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock (premium)

The Matchup

France will be looking to start their campaign strong against Australia and the ‘Roos dancing goalkeeper as they aspire for the first back to back World Cup titles since Brazil did it in 1962. The French recently announced that they would be without star forward Karim Benzema, but they also have the luxury of a slew of other talent, most notably Kylian Mbappe. Australia, on the other hand, barely squeaked into the tournament, and going up against the reigning champs is going to require all the heart and soul they can muster. An upset doesn’t look to be in the cards, but there’s something to be said about a squad like the Socceroos who lay it all out on the pitch every 90 minutes.

Player to Watch: Kylian Mbappe

While Mbappe’s recent tantrums and prima donna attitude may be a turn off for many, his talent on the pitch should never be questioned. He’ll be a huge part of France’s run in the tournament and will be looking to repeat 2018, where he truly made a name for himself on the international stage.