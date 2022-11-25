World Cup 2022 Daily Preview: The Tata Martino Derby brings Mexico against Argentina

What a massive day of World Cuppage today. Our beloved Tata Martino finally takes El Tri up against his national Argentina, but in a fun twist, an Argentina team that is maximally committed to a result after losing a shocker to Saudi Arabia to open the group.

And as the tournament matures, the path to victory becomes more defined in the other games on the Saturday slate. Messi and Argentina will see Saudi Arabia and Poland battle at the top of the group beforehand. In Group D, France can separate itself from the field against Denmark, while Tunisia and Australia jockey to stay in contention

Here’s a look ahead at Matchday 7 of the 2022 World Cup:

Tunisia vs. Australia — 5 a.m.

How to Watch

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (premium)

The Matchup

Both teams could use three points to keep themselves in the mix going forward in the tournament—especially Australia after defeat to France to open the group. Tunisia is sneaky good, and could take advantage of the Aussies, who need to push the action.

Player to Watch: Matthew Ryan

The Australian goalkeeper is the team’s best player on paper, but he saw four go past him as his team was outclassed by France. He’ll need to turn the page quick because he’ll likely face some clear cut chances.

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia — 8 a.m.

How to Watch

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (premium)

The Matchup

Shockingly, the Saudis could clinch an appearance in the knockout stage with a win after it’s 2-1 stunner over Argentina. But that performance will certainly have Poland on high alert—a team with veteran knowhow and a proven goalscorer in ...

Player to Watch: Robert Lewandowski

The pride of Poland needs to get his team ahead and playing on the front foot in this game. His goalscoring record with Poland is fantastic at 76 in 135 appearances, but not quite hitting the ridiculous rate he has at club level where he scored 238 goals in 253 games at Bayern Munich before leaving for Barcelona this summer.

France vs. Denmark — 11 a.m.

How to Watch

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (premium)

The Matchup

France is rolling and looking like a favorite to defend it’s World Cup title after a 4-1 drubbing of Australia despite going down early in the game. They have the quality, depth and savvy to know what is required in this one in order to let them cruise to the knockouts.

Player to Watch: Antoine Griezmann

Say what you want about Antoine Griezmann, he is world class in games like this where he has freedom to roam and shadow around a striker like Karim Benzema. Whether that’s creating chances (he created 4 big chances vs. Australia) or getting on the scoresheet himself. He will be a handful for Poland to defend.

Arentina vs. Mexico — 2 p.m.

How to Watch

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (premium)

The Matchup

LFG. What a game this is. Messi with his back against the wall vs. Tata Martino and Mexico, who have their own narratives to defeat. Oh, and Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada is in Leo Scaloni’s squad, and given the underwhelming nature of their 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, maybe there’s a chance he finds his way onto the field. Lets hope the game itself is half as juicy as the narratives involved.

Player to Watch: Lautaro Martinez

The striker is a menace in front of goal, and you know he’s going to be fired up after the calls that went against him in the opening game.