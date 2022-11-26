World Cup 2022 Daily Preview: Powerhouses Germany and Spain go toe to toe

Matchday 8 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar brings us one of the games of the group stage between two global powerhouses in Germany in Spain. Elsewhere in Group E, Japan is in the driver’s seat with a very winnable 3 points against Costa Rica that would get them at worst to the precipice of qualification for the knockout rounds.

Our neighbors to the north in Canada will look to get back on track after an unfortunate loss to Belgium despite looking like the better team for the majority of the match.

Here’s a look ahead at Matchday 8 of the 2022 World Cup:

Japan vs. Costa Rica — 5 a.m.

How to Watch

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (premium)

The Matchup

It’s actually possible for Japan to win this game and still not advance, so they can’t quite clinch after the 90 minutes. (They very well could by later in the day, though). And you’d have to think that Japan will see this one through. Costa Rica is arguably he worst team in the tournament and Japan has very underrated talent on the roster.

Player to Watch: Ritsu Doan

Doan scored off the bench against Germany and was once a higher touted prospect when he was at PSV in the Netherlands. Silky on the ball and will be the man pulling the strings as Japan looks to break down Los Ticos.

Belgium vs. Morocco — 8 a.m.

Qatar 2022 World Cup rooting guide We know that you have probably already picked a team to root for in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. It’s probably for some silly reason, the nation of your citizenship, your home, or a place you’ve lived and remember fondly. But who does *science say you should root for? SB Nation has formulated an algorithm that will align you with a team competing this year that aligns with your true preferences offered in this brief fun quiz. So who should you root for? *No science was used in the creation of this quiz.

How to Watch

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (premium)

The Matchup

Morocco is a problem for Belgium—a Belgum team that didn’t exactly inspire confidence in its narrow win over Canada despite a massive raw talent advantage.

Player to Watch: Michy Batshuayi

Is Batshuayi going to be the striker that leads Belgium to a deep run in this tournament? Or will he be the face of a drastic underperformer? Whether it’s Michy or Leandro Trossard, Roberto Martinez needs to find the hot hand to lead the line with such talented midfielders around him.

Croatia vs. Canada — 11 a.m.

How to Watch

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (premium)

The Matchup

Can Canada get their just rewards after a good performance against Belgium? It will be difficult against a seasoned Croatia team, but Canada might just have the athleticism advantage that gives them fits.

Player to Watch: Alphonso Davies

The MLS product and Bayern Munich star will be eager to make amends after a missed penalty against Belgium. But he presents a massive challenge for Croatia because of his athleticism and skill. If he is find space to get the ball in the box or get in the box himself, it means the game is playing out the way Canada wants

Spain vs. Germany — 2 p.m.

How to Watch

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (premium)

The Matchup

Coming out of the first round of games, Spain emerged as one of the clear favorites following it’s demolition of Costa Rica. But Germany has its backs against the wall after a shocking loss in the opener to Japan. After winning the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, Germany embarrassingly failed to exit the group in 2018, and one has to wonder what will happen in the federation with another disappointing exit. They will likely know by the time the game starts that they need to win to stay alive.

Player to Watch: Gavi

Arguably the best young player in the world Gavi broke Pele’s record for youngest World Cup participant in a goal-scoring effort against Costa Rica in a trouncing. The 18-year-old Barcelona prodigy is a delight to watch and highlights a new era of Spanish football coming to the fore.