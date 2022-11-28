World Cup 2022 Daily Preview: Is it moving day for World Cup favorites?

Another Day of World Cup action brings us the two high-profile Portuguese-speaking nations in Brazil and Portugal itself. Both can separate from the pack Monday with wins. Let’s look at the matchups:

Serbia vs. Cameroon — 5 a.m.

How to Watch

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (premium)

The Matchup

Simply a must not lose for both teams, most of all for Cameroon who still must play Brazil in the last round of group play. Serbia is the more seasoned class of players with top experience in Europe. Cameroon will hope its goalkeeper, arguably the best player for either team in Andre Onana, can be the difference maker and keep a clean sheet. If Cameroon can nick a lead, it’s very possible.

Player to Watch: Dusan Tadic

Tadic is an absolute legend for fans of a certain era. The former Southampton player and current Ajax star has scored a remarkable 184 goals in his senior career. He has a silky touch and can make things happen as a playmaker as well. He’s due for a performance to show the world what he means to the game.

South Korea vs. Ghana — 8 a.m.

How to Watch

FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (premium)

The Matchup

Ghana showed signs that they can find the back of the net as they did twice in a chaotic second half versus Portugal. That’s opposed to theirSouth Korean opponents, who did the exact opposite in a cagey game against Uruguay that finished scoreless. Can Heung-Min Son carry his nation past an opponent they need to beat?

Player to Watch: Kim?

South Korea’s defense is lead by Min-Jae Kim at center back, who is surrounded by other Kims that compose the team’s defense who ply their trade in the country’s domestic league. If this group can keep Ghana’s attack in check, there are proven goalscorers in the forward line.

Brazil vs. Switzerland — 11 a.m.

How to Watch

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock (premium)

The Matchup

It’s a classic top-of-the-group match as the two teams on three points playing against each other offers distinct outcomes. Either one team takes a commanding lead in the group, or it remains deadlocked and open to the other two teams with a draw. Brazil is the heavy favorite for obvious reasons that don’t need explaining. But breaking down the Swiss is certain to be a formidable task.

Player to Watch: Richarlison

The Tottenham forward bagged the best goal of the tournament — dare I say legendary in terms of it’s sheer quality. He can pull out a moment of magic anytime he touches the ball.

Portugal vs. Uruguay — 2 p.m.

How to Watch

FOX, Telemundo, Peacock (premium)

The Matchup

Portugal and Uruguay presents a fascinating matchup and contrast of styles. Portugal have one of the most technical and potent teams in the tournament as evidenced by their three-goal output against Ghana. But Uruguay is traditionally tough (to the point of cheating and cannibalism) but has proven quality to punish the Portuguese.

Player to Watch: Rafael Leao

Leao may not start for Portugal as he didn’t last game, but he will certainly see the field win or lose, and he’s an absolute terror for an opposing defense on tired legs. He also seems very cool and I had him on a Football Manager save once.