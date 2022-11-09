Atlanta United signs Brooks Lennon to contract extension

Atlanta United announced today that it has signed right-sided player Brooks Lennon to a contract extension through 2025 with a club option for the 2026 season. Lennon was due to have an option on his previous contract decided soon as the team prepares to announce year-end roster moves next week.

It’s a solid move for the club, which locks down a productive domestic player who has been one of the first names on the team sheet for head coach Gonzalo Pineda. Lennon has started 71 matches and played 80 in total in his three years with the club. Lennon played in all but two league matches for the club his first two years before missing his first amount of significant time last year after suffering an MCL sprain when he slipped on a rubber mat during warmups on the road in Toronto.

Dirty South Soccer reviewed Lennon’s season here in our Final Exams series. Despite missing time last year as previously mentioned, he recorded six assists — a career high and second-most among fullbacks in MLS. Having said that, some of the assists have come when Lennon is playing on the wing, evidence of his versatility in the tactics Pineda chooses to employ.

With that grain of salt that Lennon has played some games as a winger, the stats he’s put up show that he’s one of the most productive attacking right backs in MLS.

The potential four-year contract keeps Lennon, who just turned 25 after the conclusion of the season, in Atlanta for his prime years of age 25-28.

“We are pleased to sign Brooks to a long-term contract with our club,” Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a press release. “Brooks has been one of the most consistent performers over the past few seasons. He’s coming into the prime of his career and provides great MLS experience for our group. He consistently gets into dangerous positions on the field and creates chances for us and we’re excited for his future at Atlanta United.”

The move also starts to give us our first sense of clarity at how the club wants to proceed at the position. The team has several capable players who can play right fullback, including the Venezuelan Ronald Hernandez and last year’s rookie and former SuperDraft pick Aiden McFadden.

