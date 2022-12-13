Atlanta United to unveil new primary kit in second edition of AmFam Cup

Pageantry. Honor. Tradition. Glory. You may think the World Cup is the Beautiful Game’s ultimate title, reflecting these characteristics in a way few other sporting events can. Well, my friend, you’d be mistaken. Have you heard of the American Family Insurance Cup?

The AmFam Cup is back on the docket for the second year running, after an inaugural match last June saw the Five Stripes defeat C.F. Pachuca in a 3-2 thriller and hoist a not very cup-shaped Spike trophy, adding some hardware and hanging a banner in a season when nothing else could. No better event could coincide with the reveal of the latest piece of fabric we’ll all be clamoring (or complaining) about.

“We are thrilled to welcome Toluca for the second American Family Insurance Cup,” said Atlanta United President and CEO Garth Lagerwey. “Thanks to our outstanding partnership with American Family Insurance, we’re able to deliver another exciting match for our supporters while testing ourselves against an international club ahead of the 2023 MLS campaign. This year’s match will also be highlighted by the debut of our new primary kit, which we anticipate will give our supporters a fun and memorable kickoff event.”

The match/kit reveal is set for February 15th at 7:30 PM in the Benz, and will be broadcast locally on Peachtree TV and over the air on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor. The reveal has both “pre-game and in-game activations planned” and will be the first chance for supporters to get a hold of the new shirt. Season ticket holders have a right to first refusal on tickets for the AmFam Cup as well as Leagues Cup matches, while single match tickets will be announced at a later date.

As we say goodbye to the Five Strings kit, where does the club go now with their primary kit? Do we see the return of the classic Five Stripes, or will it be an attempt at a bolder, more unconventional look that will be griped about for the next two years? Feel free to discuss below, and mark your calendars as Atlanta United looks to defend their AmFam Cup in just a few months.