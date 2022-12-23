Atlanta United signs goalkeeper Quentin Westberg

Atlanta United announced today that it has signed veteran goalkeeper Quentin Westberg to add experience to the goalkeeping room that includes Brad Guzan and two young homegrown prospects.

Westberg’s deal is for one year and he is expected to be the primary backup for Guzan, who is coming off a major injury after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon last season. While Guzan was able to resume some limited training by the end of last season (a positive sign as to his rehabilitation), it makes sense to acquire a veteran who can fill in if needed.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Atlanta faced Westberg with Toronto FC last season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where he made one of his 10 league appearances in 2022. The 36-year old goalkeeper began his career in his native France where he featured for several teams in Ligue 1 since his debut in 2006.

Behind Westberg, Atlanta United has homegrowns Justin Garces and Vicente Reyes waiting in the wings. Reyes has featured heavily for Chile at the Youth international level as recently as this winter that included a win over Brazil. Garces featured on the United State u-17 World Cup team alongside former Atlanta HGs Andrew Carleton and Chris Goslin. He then went to UCLA and haas since platooned with Reyes at Atlanta United 2.