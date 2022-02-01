WATCH: Josef Martinez scores against Uruguay in World Cup Qualifying

Atlanta United fans have yet to see their most iconic player in preseason yet, but Josef Martinez is exuding some positive signs from his time on international duty.

The Venezuelan Viper struck on Tuesday against Uruguay despite his team getting hammered 4-1.

Here's something for Venezuela fans to cheer about #VENvURU pic.twitter.com/VhW89SVQuB — fuboTV (@fuboTV) February 2, 2022

While not the most amazing goal the world has ever seen, Josef’s burst of pace to take advantage of a defensive error is quite encouraging to see.

Needless to say, the Five Stripes desperately need their goal scoring hero to return to near the level he was playing at before his devastating knee injury in early 2020.

This is a nice start to his preseason and we can only hope a building block for a more Josef-like season in 2022.