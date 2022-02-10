Report: Atlanta United submits formal offer for Luca Martinez Dupuy

Atlanta United has been so caught up with the newsworthy signing of Thiago Almada for the past couple of days that the new kid almost felt like the cherry on top to cap off the chaotic offseason. However, the Five Stripes’ front office may not be done. Rumors have been circulating for a couple of weeks now that an MLS team was interested in signing Luca Martínez Dupuy from the Argentine Primera Division side Rosario Central. Curiously enough, Darren Eales was reportedly down in Argentina around that same time watching a Rosario Central match.

#Central el presidente de Atlanta United, Darren Eales, estuvo hoy presente en el amistoso del Canalla. ¿A quién fue a ver? Luca Martínez Dupuy, tal vez. pic.twitter.com/Ja9SgcjZfe — Quique Genovar (@egenovar) January 22, 2022

The wonderful Cesar Luis Merlo has now offered up potential information that Atlanta United is indeed that MLS team, and that they have submitted a formal offer for a one-year loan with a purchase option.

Luca Martínez Dupuy, el mexicano-argentino, tiene negociaciones avanzadas para convertirse en refuerzo de Atlanta United.

✳️Hay oferta formal por un préstamo por un año con opción de compra. pic.twitter.com/5nHC9Id8v7 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) February 11, 2022

It’s also worth noting that Dupuy had been linked to Club Atlético Talleres in Argentina, as well, but the rumor mill also seems to be pointing to the young Mexican-Argentine wanting to come to the U.S. and that the aforementioned MLS side presented a better offer.

Luca Martínez Dupuy tiene una oferta de la MLS superadora a la de #Talleres y el jugador pecha para ir a .



Rosario Central quiere que venga a la T a préstamo para luego cubrir la opción de compra obligatoria de Komar.



Komar ya firmó con Central. Puede haber sanción. pic.twitter.com/YNKYDcpmX0 — Talleres mi pasión  (@TalleresMP) February 11, 2022

Rumors are rumors, but Dupuy definitely fits a lot of checkboxes for a player Atlanta United is looking for. Also, there are quite a few clues here that indicate some validity to yet another addition to the Five Stripes squad, which is already looking vastly different and much deeper than the 2021 version. This potential signing would add depth behind Josef Martinez, which is something the team has truly struggled with over the past few years. If the transfer does come to fruition, Dupuy would bring a youthful and stellar young career where he has 24 appearances for the 2021 season with 5 goals and 1 assist. He’s also had appearances for the U-21 Mexican National Team where he scored 2 goals in 2 friendlies.

Overall, if everything plays out this would be a very important addition for Atlanta United to help take the fixture load off Josef Martinez. Dupuy would potentially be competing for that second spot with young Jackson Conway, who is also looking significantly better thus far in the preseason. Iron sharpens iron, as they say.