Dom Dwyer trialing with Atlanta United

There’s a familiar face attempting to win a roster spot with Atlanta United this preseason. Veteran MLS striker Dom Dwyer has joined the team on a trial basis, a club spokesperson confirmed to Dirty South Soccer.

Josef Martinez sort of leaked the news himself when he posted a picture of the former Orlando City forward decked out in Atlanta gear on his Instagram on Saturday morning.

The 31-year-old forward has 81 career MLS goals to his name but has struggled to find his top form over the past two seasons. He hasn’t scored a league goal since September of 2019.

Nevertheless, it’s no secret that the team needs depth at the striker position behind Josef who still hasn’t fully returned to his prime form since his knee surgery. If anything, this is just a shot in the dark to see if Dwyer has anything left in the tank to give and perhaps catch lightning in a bottle at the end of his career. Let’s see if he gets into some of the remaining preseason matches and if he can win a spot with the team.