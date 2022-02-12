Open Thread: Atlanta United’s preseason doubleheader in Guadalajara

Atlanta United’s preseason tour rolls on Sunday with a brunch doubleheader featuring two matches against Mexican competition in Guadalajara. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET, the Five Stripes take on Chivas de Guadalajara. Following that match, they’ll continue a long day of soccer against Tepatitlán FC at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Both matches will stream live on ATLUTD.com/live with geoblock rules in place.

This will be a great chance for Gonzalo Pineda to get a comprehensive look at the entire training camp roster, including the newest arrival to the group, trialist Dom Dwyer. It’s unclear if new Designated Player signing Thiago Almada will be able to take part on the field, but the young attacking dynamo has arrived in camp and has been training with his new teammates.

Of course the end results mean very little in these two matches. What’s important is the intensity of the squad and the demonstration that they are understanding the tactical instructions provided to them.

Feel free to chat about the matches below.