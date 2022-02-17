Mouths of the South 238: A New Era

A new Atlanta United season is almost upon us, and the Mouths of the South have a bit of breaking news before it gets here: Payson Schwin is joining the podcast full time! Sam has Payson on to discuss how all this came about, the ATLUTD offseason, departures & acquisitions, what to expect in 2022, and more!
