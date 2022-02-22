Atlanta United signs striker Dom Dwyer

Atlanta United today announced the signing of free agent forward Dom Dwyer through the end of the 2023 season with two additional club option years. The 11-year MLS veteran brings over 200 career appearances and 83 career goals to the club after playing with Toronto FC, Orlando City SC and Sporting KC.

“Dom is a veteran striker who knows what it takes to win in this league,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He has fit into the group well in the time he has spent with us and will be an addition to our attacking group.”

Once a prolific goalscorer in MLS, Dwyer has not scored in league play since before the pandemic started on September 21, 2019 in a 1-2 loss against the Houston Dynamo. That said, Dwyer’s playing time has been extremely limited in his past two seasons in comparison to the rest of his career, totaling only 618 minutes since the start of the 2020 season.

Dwyer has been in MLS since 2012 when he made his debut for Sporting KC. The following season he scored his first career MLS goal and then had a breakout campaign in 2014. The Cuckfield, England-born striker scored 22 goals in 33 matches for Sporting KC, finishing second in the MLS Golden Boot race. Dwyer followed that up with seasons of 12 goals and 16 goals to give him three-straight double-digit goal seasons in Kansas City before a trade to Orlando in 2017.