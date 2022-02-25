Atlanta United buy out Jurgen Damm’s contract

It’s finally official. Jurgen Damm’s time as an Atlanta United player has come to an end. After an offseason saga that included a mini back-and-forth of media exchanges and transfer speculation, in the end the club was forced to trigger their one buyout of the offseason.

Thank you Jürgen Damm for your contributions to the club.https://t.co/TM9F6q1Zu2 — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 25, 2022

It remains to be seen exactly how much relief the club will get from getting rid of Damm’s robust salary in this manner, but there’s no doubt that it will help them find some wiggle room financially.

Unfortunately, this is not how anyone wanted to see the Jurgen Damm era end in Atlanta, but it was an inevitability considering how little production the Mexican international offered since arriving at the club in 2020. Couple his ineffectiveness on the field with the incredibly generous salary the club bestowed upon him and this conclusion was the only one that made sense.

Damm is now free to pursue his career elsewhere and the club can use his roster spot on someone else and will presumably have some extra cap room to utilize. We wish Jurgen nothing but the best. He was refreshingly positive in all his interactions with the media despite his poor form.