Atlanta United vs. Sporting Kansas City: Match Thread and How to Watch

After a wait that is always too long, Atlanta United is back for the start of it’s sixth MLS season when the Five Stripes kick off against Sporting Kansas City from Mercedes-Benz Stadium today at 3.p.m. It is the club’s first home season opener since the team made its MLS debut from Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2017. It’s the first season opening game to be hosted at The Benz in club history.

We’ll go ahead and throw a lineup prediction here before we receive lineups this afternoon around 2 p.m.:

Get prepared with our match preview, then jump back here for the afternoon kickoff to discuss all the action in the match thread in the comments below.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

#ATLUTD's Starting XI for the first match of the 2022 @MLS season pic.twitter.com/XGbkkqmXRx — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 27, 2022

Sporting KC's Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Kickoff Time: Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Available TV: FS1/FOX Deportes

Available Streaming: Fubo TV (Free Trial), ESPN+

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1600 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

