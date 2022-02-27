Watch: Luiz Araujo opens Atlanta United’s 2022 scoring account in style with slick finish

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS campaign couldn’t have started in much prettier fashion than it did Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when Josef Martinez and Luiz Araujo combined for one of the prettier finishes we’re likely to see this season.

Have a look for yourself.

Martínez to Araújo



First goal of the 2022 @MLS season goes to No. 19! pic.twitter.com/CXMwKv4i2c — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 27, 2022

Unfortunately, Araujo came off injured shortly after the goal, and it’s uncertain whether he had already sustained the injury when he scored this goal. Either way, it gives us a tantalizing taste of what we can expect from these two this season (crossing our fingers of course that the injury is not major). Add new designated player signing Thiago Almada into this mix and Atlanta United has the makings of a front three that is dynamic and can create goals in any number of ways.

Here’s to Luiz Araujo getting healthy as soon as possible, because we can not wait to see more stunning goals like this one!