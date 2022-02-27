Player ratings from Atlanta United’s season-opening 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City

Player Ratings

GK Brad Guzan 5 - Guzan made some good passes in the first half in the team’s buildup, but also had some head scratching passes and a dangerous missed punch. It was fine.

RB Ronald Hernandez 7 - In a game with so many storylines, Ronald Hernandez didn’t stand out in the best way possible. Played a perfect supporting role and gave the team solidity in defense.

CB George Campbell 7 - Deputizing for the suspended Alan Franco, Campbell played great. He looked smooth on the ball, light on his feet, and calm under pressure. Everything anyone could’ve asked from the homegrown.

CB Miles Robinson 7 - Picked up a very rare early booking, but played well after and was a perfect partner for Campbell. Not much else to say other than that it was a typical Miles.

LB Andrew Gutman 8 - Honestly could’ve been a man of the match winner if not for some other outstanding performances. He looks like an upgrade in the position and plays with incredible intensity.

CM Ozzie Alonso 8 - Showed why he was the perfect player to step into this team, leading the midfield rotations that kept Atlanta feeling dynamic and the protagonist throughout the game.

CM Amar Sejdic 7 - Considering Sejdic occupies a supplemental roster spot and stepped into a big role in the middle of Atlanta’s midfield, he was huge in this game. Gave the team tempo, was sharp tactically, and distributed the ball well to teammates in space.

CM Matheus Rossetto 7 - Rossetto was noticeably more dynamic in a system like Pineda played Sunday that allowed the Brazilian to roam forward with an eye toward goal. It’s unlikely he stays in the role with players returning, but he fit the bill.

FW Luiz Araujo 7 - Scored a wonderful goal before coming off with a hamstring injury. It’s unknown how long he’ll be out, but let’s hope he can return soon because what we saw from him and Josef in the opening minutes was tantalizing to say the least.

FW Tyler Wolff 7 - Did a solid job filling in and carried on from what he showed in preseason, which is to be an engine on the left and take some of the physical responsibility off of a player like Josef.

FW Josef Martinez 8 - A wonderful performance from the Venezuelan, though I’m sure he hates that he didn’t get a goal for himself. His two assists were sublime and are evidence of the kind of all-around dynamic forward he’s becoming in his late 20s.

FW Dom Dwyer 7 - Opened his scoring account in the best way possible, to give the team a crucial goal heading into the second half and sending arms flying into the air in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That kind of moment will relieve stress on a player who’s job is to score, but in his case hasn’t done so since 2019.

RW Brooks Lennon 7 - Sunday went so well, that Brook Lennon was fizzing in crosses ahead of the play for runners who had to actually speed up to try to get on the end of them… some say that Julian Gressel did that kind of thing! Anyway, it was a legit optimistic performance from Lennon.

LW Caleb Wiley 10 (Man of the Match) - If you’ve followed my ratings, you know I don’t give 10s often (if ever?) Basically only for hat tricks…. And scoring on debuts. Literally a thing you only get one chance in your career of doing, and my god he did it. It was thrilling too, a blistering sprint downfield with perfect touches on the end of it. Take a bow!

AM Marcelino Moreno 6 - Was solid. The game was more or less in hand for most of his time. He’s clearly not yet fit and will need more games as a sub. But maybe the most optimistic part of today’s game was the depth on display that shows that team might be able to survive not having a player of Moreno’s quality.