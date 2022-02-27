Watch: Newest Atlanta United hero Dom Dwyer scores worldie minutes into club debut

Atlanta United are off to a flying start through 45 minutes to open 2022. After Luiz Araujo opened the scoring against Sporting Kansas City and was injured in the process, new signing Dom Dwyer replaced him. The former SKC talisman wasted no time making a brilliant first impression on his new fans. Dwyer made it 2-0 just before halftime with a beautifully taken goal:

Not only did he skate past a defender in a 1 v 1 situation but struck a clinical finish past the goalkeeper, instilling hope that he may not be at the end of his production rope afterall. What a way to make an impact on your club debut. We can only hope it’s the first of many such moments for him with the Five Stripes. Welcome to Atlanta, Dom!