Open Thread: Atlanta United vs. Celaya FC, 2022 Preseason Friendly

Atlanta United’s preseason rolls on today as they hit the field at Estadio Tres de Marzo at the campus of Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara. Second-division Mexican side Celaya FC is the first test of this preseason training camp south of the border.

This will be the Five Stripes third preseason run out after having two successful warmups against Georgia Storm and Georgia Revolution. Manager Gonzalo Pineda will have some fresh reinforcements to choose from as Miles Robinson, Josef Martinez, Ronald Hernandez and Machop Chol have joined the team after international duty. Who all will be ready to play minutes today remains to be seen, but the group seems to be totally intact with the one noticeable exception of Jurgen Damm. Pineda has come out in the Mexican press and admitted that Damm is not in the team’s plans going forward and has not traveled with them for this camp.

As always we can only hope for a solid, injury-free workout that allows the players some live reps to continue getting acquainted with Pineda’s system.

For those in the Atlanta United local viewing area, you can stream the match on atlutd.com/live. Celaya FC will be offering a Facebook stream of the friendly at https://www.facebook.com/TorosCelayaCD/. MLS rules say the streams will both be geoblocked, but it’s always worth testing the opponent’s stream to see if they didn’t get the memo.

Kickoff for this friendly is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET