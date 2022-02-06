Atlanta United defeats Celaya F.C. 2-1 in preseason friendly

Atlanta United and Club Celaya faced off in a preseason friendly on Sunday in Guadalajara, Mexico as the Five Stripes continue to prepare for the 2022 MLS season.

Atlanta United made three changes to the group that started against the Georgia Revolution in Athens last Sunday. Josef Martinez and Ronald Hernandez replaced Jackson Conway and Aiden McFadden respectively after returning from international duty with Venezuela, while Alex De John stepped in for Alan Franco, who is in “health and safety protocols.”

And here’s Celaya’s stating lineup. According to Jason Longshore on the club’s livestream of the scrimmage, the numbers on the Celaya jerseys were small and on the front of the jersey. They were impossible to see on the stream.

La alineación con la que iniciarán nuestros Toros:



Allison.

Leo.

Topete.

Fer González.

Catalán.

Miranda.

Del Ángel.

Lara.

Illescas.

D. González.

D. Jiménez.#EstoEsCelaya ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/hWlriwwuSd — Club Celaya (@TorosCelayaCD) February 6, 2022

Atlanta’s glorious run of preseason clean sheets is over. It was a well worked goal that ended in a bicycle/scissor kick that beat Brad Guzan in the eighth minute.

Ya lo gana Celaya @fer_godel manda un centro medido para @ferillescas129 quien no lo piensa y remata de tijera para mandar el balón al fondo de las redes y abrir el marcador. #Atlanta 0-1 #Celaya #EstoEsCelaya ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/oK5K8na0LE — Club Celaya (@TorosCelayaCD) February 6, 2022

Atlanta United emerged from the lockeroom with the same lineup that started the first 30 minute session, while Celaya changed out its entire lineup at the 45’ mark.

Atlanta United scored the equalizer through an own goal, which was created by a cross from Luiz Araújo that sped across the penalty area, off the leg of a Celaya defender and into the back of the net. Prior to the goal, Araújo and Wolff switched flanks, so Araújo was posted up on the left flank of Atlanta’s attack during that move.

Just one minute later, a Celaya player popped up in between George Campbell and Franco Ibarra and nearly scored off a cross, but Brad Guzan’s quick reaction save kept it even at 1-1.

Unofficially, the first group totaled 11 shots, five on goal and five corner kicks, to Celaya’s six, two and two. #ATLUTD — Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) February 6, 2022

Thanks, Doug!

Atlanta rolled out a new group of players for the final session of the game, with the exception of Alex De John.

Second group is UNDERWAY ⚫️



LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/TcydVyUkla pic.twitter.com/8jEGScGoTr — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 6, 2022

Jake Mulraney, who featured as a central player in this scrimmage, danced past two defenders and curled the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal around the 70th minute.

This bit of class from Mulraney pic.twitter.com/Kvt90o5KNj — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 6, 2022

Big ups to Alex De John, who played the entire 90 minutes and looked absolutely exhausted by the time the referee blew the final whistle.

Atlanta United will play two more preseason games in Mexico on Feb. 13 before going to Birmingham, Ala. to face Birmingham Legion FC on February 20.

Atlanta United will host Sporting KC on Sunday, Feb. 27 at the Benz to kick off its MLS season.