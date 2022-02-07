Jurgen Damm responds to Atlanta United’s plans to exclude him

If you thought Jurgen Damm’s departure from Atlanta United was going to go smoothly and quietly, you were sadly mistaken. Several days after manager Gonzalo Pineda said in the media that the Mexican winger is not in the team’s plans for 2022, Damm responded on Twitter with the equivalent of Cuba Gooding Jr. screaming “show me the money” into a phone in Jerry Maguire.

Agradezco de corazón todo el apoyo y cariño brindado en éstos años pero una reestructuración de mi salario no es negociable, mi contrato está garantizado y vigente. Si ésta decisión mía conlleva a no entrar en planes respeto la decisión y seguiré trabajando con la misma entrega https://t.co/ZZog7Ngl0M — Jürgen Damm (@jurgendammr25) February 7, 2022

Translated roughly by Google: I sincerely appreciate all the support and affection provided in these years, but a restructuring of my salary is not negotiable, my contract is guaranteed and valid. If this decision of mine leads to not entering into plans, I respect the decision and will continue working with the same dedication

It appears this back and forth struggle only has one inevitable outcome and that’s Atlanta United using their one offseason buyout to get him off their books. The club has made every attempt possible to move him this offseason, even going as far as saying publicly that his “departure is imminent” trying to muster up some transfer interest. Unfortunately, due to his extremely high salary, no club was willing to take on that financial commitment .

It was always going to be a tough task for Atlanta United to rid themselves of such a huge blunder without someone admitting that they made a mistake. It certainly appears we’re very close to that buyout occurring now, unless something drastic or downright bizarre happens.