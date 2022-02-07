Atlanta United to host 2022 kit launch at Piedmont Park on February 19

Atlanta United has announced it will host it’s annual kit launch event in Piedmont Park when the team returns from it’s training camp in Mexico on Saturday, February 19. The event time officially runs from 4 to 9 p.m.

Season ticket holders will have received an email from the club this morning with a code giving access to the presale that starts tomorrow, February 8, at 10 a.m. Tickets are limited and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the team.

Atlanta United president Darren Eales and select players will be in attendance and may speak. The festival-style event, presented by American Family Insurance, will take place in the Promenade in Piedmont Park, and will feature music, entertainment, food and beverages and special guests to help kick-off the 2022 MLS season. Atlanta United’s new secondary kit will be on display and for sale to fans in attendance.

Let’s cross our fingers for good weather, because it sounds like it will be a fun time!