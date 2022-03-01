Luiz Araujo to miss approximately four weeks with hamstring injury

Atlanta United announced today that midfielder Luiz Araújo will miss approximately four weeks with a hamstring injury. Araujo suffered the injury in the 20th minute during the club’s season-opening 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

It’s a bitter pill to swallow considering how many players are currently missing for the Five Stripes, on top of how good he looked on the goal playing in tandem with Josef Martinez.

The silver lining is that based on the injury timeline in conjunction with the current schedule, it seems plausible that Araujo could only miss three games in their entirety. Those would be the team’s next three games before the international break in the last week of March against the Colorado Rapids, Charlotte FC, and CF Montreal. One would think that Atlanta could still manage to pick up results against these opponents despite such a large absence, especially with Thiago Almada likely to acquire his work permit at some point during this stretch.

Let’s hope Luiz can heal quickly and get back to scoring more goals like he did to open his account on Sunday.