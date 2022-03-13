Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC: Match Thread and How to Watch

The Five Stripes aim to shake off their Week 2 worries as they head into match number three against a new opponent from up I-85 later this afternoon, welcoming Charlotte FC in the first ever meeting between the two sides in the North Carolina club’s inaugural season.

A reinforced Atlanta United welcomes back multiple players from injury and/or paperwork delays, including Ozzie Alonso, Santiago Sosa, and Franco Ibarra, and we could potentially see the debut of new Designated Player Thiago Almada in front of a home crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against an expansion side struggling to find its footing.

As we prepare for the match, check out our preview and predicted lineup, then come on back and join in on the match thread in the comments below as we take in the action from the Benz.

Atlanta United’s Lineup:

Charlotte FC's Lineup:

How to Watch:

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Kickoff Time: Sunday, March 13th, 2022; 4:55 PM ET

Available TV: FS1, FOX Deportes

Available Streaming: Fubo TV (Free Trial), ESPN+

Available Radio: 92.9 The Game, La Mejor 1460 AM

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.

Dirty South Soccer has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.